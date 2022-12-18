Abakar Kazbekov, Center for OHL’s London Knights, Dies at 18

Abakar Kazbekov, a junior hockey player for the OHL’s London Knights, died on Saturday. He was 18 years old.

“The Ontario Hockey League and the London Knights are saddened to announce the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov,” the team said in a statement. “Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.”

Police, who have yet to confirm the identity of the deceased, do not suspect foul play, CTV News London reports. The London Police Service found Kazbekov’s body on the sidewalk and believe he fell from an apartment building.

The Knights drafted Kazbekov out of Russia with the first overall pick of the OHL’s under-18 draft in 2021. However, Kazbekov only had played in 21 games over the past two seasons due to injury. He last played Friday night in the Knights’ home game against the Owen Sound Attack.

London’s home game against the Flint Firebirds on Saturday night was postponed, and it is unclear when the team will return to the ice.