Alex Ovechkin Reacts to Passing Gordie Howe on NHL Goals List

Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin passed the great Gordie Howe for second in all-time NHL goals after scoring twice in Friday night’s 4–1 win against the Jets, bringing his total to 802 career goals.

Ovechkin tied Howe with his first-period goal before passing him on an empty-netter with one minute remaining in the game. The second score sent Capital One Arena into a frenzy, as Capitals fans chanted “Ovi! Ovi!” and his Washington teammates leapt off the bench to celebrate.

The electric atmosphere made the moment extra special for the 37-year-old Ovechkin, who addressed his loyal supporters after the historic game.

“It’s nice to get it done at home in front of our house, family and friends. It’s a great feeling,” he said when speaking to NBC Sports from the bench. “It’s a tremendous feeling. I know all my friends and family are proud of me, as well as the fans. We just have to keep going and we’ll see what’s going to happen.”

Ovechkin, who has 22 goals on the season, was later asked in his postgame press conference how he planned to celebrate the career milestone. Unsurprisingly, the star left wing delivered a fantastic answer.

“Going to a bar right now, hot dog, nachos, you know,” Ovechkin said, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. ”Why not?”

Now in sole possession of the No. 2 spot on the NHL’s all-time goals list, Ovechkin is 92 scores away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s league record of 894 goals. That mark has been seemingly out of reach for some time, but now seems to be within striking distance of being matched thanks to the Capitals superstar.

“You never thought it was going to happen when you came to the league, that you were going to beat any Gordie Howe record or Wayne Gretzky record,” Ovechkin told reporters after the game. “The whole situation happening right now, it’s some miracle.”