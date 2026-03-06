2026 NHL Trade Deadline: Live Updates, Latest Deals and Rumors

The 2026 NHL trade deadline is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon. We’ve seen plenty of action in the days leading up to Friday’s deadline, and with a few hours left before trade activity must come to a close, there could still be some blockbuster deals finalized in the coming hours.

Just last night, we saw a few deals go down. The Capitals stunningly traded franchise legend and star defenseman John Carlson to the Ducks in exchange for a conditional first-round pick. The Canucks dealt longtime winger Conor Garland to the Blue Jackets for a pair of draft picks, and the Rangers, who have several players available in trade talks at the deadline, offloaded Sam Carrick in a deal with the Sabres.

So, what’s in store for Friday? Follow along here to get the latest on all the latest trade news throughout deadline day.

More on Sports Illustrated