Anthony Duclair Steps Away From Islanders After Coach Called Play 'God-Awful'
The New York Islanders' playoff hopes are rapidly fading—and on Tuesday coach Patrick Roy provided searing evidence.
Following a 4–1 Islanders loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Roy laid into veteran left wing Anthony Duclair with eyebrow-raising bluntness.
“He was god-awful,” Roy said. “He had a bad game. That’s why I didn’t play him a lot... He is lucky to be in the lineup. Sorry if I lose it on him right now, but that’s just how I feel."
Roy further accused Duclair, who signed a four-year contract in the offseason, of a lack of effort. On Thursday, Roy told reporters via Stefan Rosner of NHL.com Duclair intended to step away from the team for an indefinite period.
Duclair has played 11 years in the NHL with nine teams—most notably the Arizona Coyotes and Ottawa Senators (for whom he made his only All-Star Game in 2020).
At 32-32-10, New York is five points out of the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot.