The Avalanche were down one of their top forwards for Monday’s game against the Capitals, though it didn’t seem to slow them down too much.

Valeri Nichushkin was a late scratch on Monday for Colorado’s home tilt against Washington. After the game, coach Jared Bednar told reporters that Nichushkin had been involved in a car accident. The 30-year-old sustained some minor injuries, but Bednar said he should be fine and indicated he was held out of the game as a precaution.

“It was a fender bender, but serious enough to keep him out of lineup. I’m sorry, I don’t know all the details,” Bednar said after the game, which the Avs won 5–2.

In 38 games this season, Nichushkin has 27 points, including 11 goals and 16 assists. He’s missed a bit of time due to a lower-body injury, and the car accident added another missed game to his tally on Monday night.

With Nichushkin unavailable for the game, Alex Barre-Boulet drew into Colorado’s lineup. He skated eight shifts for 3:46 of ice time and recorded an assist––his first point as a member of the Avalanche.

More on Sports Illustrated