Blackhawks Fans Had Royal Welcome for Jonathan Toews Ahead of Game vs. Jets

The Blackhawks hosted the Jets at the United Center on Monday night, meaning beloved Chicago hockey icon Jonathan Toews was back in the building for the first time since the 2022–23 season.

Prior to puck drop, Toews took a skate around the ice at the United Center while receiving a standing ovation from the adoring fans. It was an emotional moment between the team’s former captain and the fan base in front of whom he won three Stanley Cups. The standing ovation lasted more than three minutes as fans kept showing love to Toews.

Have a look at the heartwarming moment from Monday night:

No commentary needed, the crowd's reaction say it all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/svZOmFWbYp — NHL (@NHL) January 20, 2026

Toews played 15 seasons for the Blackhawks from 2007 to 2023. After missing the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons due to injuries and a health issue which impacted his ability to recover, Toews signed with the Jets, his hometown team, in the offseason.

Monday night was the first time Winnipeg had traveled to Chicago this season, and he received an incredibly warm welcome from the fans who used to cheer for him on a nightly basis. As Toews soaked in the applause from fans and skated around the rink, players on both teams tapped their sticks as a signal of respect for the 37-year-old.

It was a special moment for one of the most beloved players in franchise history, and Blackhawks fans didn’t hold back in showering Toews with appreciation in his long-awaited return to the arena.

