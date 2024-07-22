Blue Jackets Hire Ex-Wild Boss Dean Evason As Next Head Coach
More than three months after the conclusion of their season, the Columbus Blue Jackets have their next head coach.
The Blue Jackets are hiring former Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason as their next coach, they announced in a Monday afternoon release.
“Dean Evason brings to coaching what he brought as a player—passion, hard work and tenacity—and I couldn’t be happier that he will serve as the next head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets,” Columbus president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement.
Evason, 59, led the WIld from 2020 to '24. Minnesota fired him on Nov. 27 after starting 5-10-4.
Under Evason's stewardship, the Wild made four playoff berths—all of which ended in losses in their first series.
The Blue Jackets, on the other hand, have had four coaches in the last four seasons—including a ill-fated two-month stint with Mike Babcock in charge. Columbus is seeking its first playoff berth since reaching four straight postseasons from 2017 to '20.
In addition to his coaching career, Evason played 13 years in the NHL for five teams from 1984 to '96.