Blue Jackets Trade Former Top-Five Draft Pick Patrik Laine to Canadiens
After a largely disappointing four-year run with the Columbus Blue Jackets, forward Patrik Laine is headed back north.
The Blue Jackets traded Laine to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Jordan Harris and a 2026 second-round draft pick, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Laine, 26, previously came to Columbus via trade from the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 23, 2021. The Blue Jackets missed the playoffs every season of his tenure—never finishing better than sixth in the Metropolitan Division.
The Tampere, Finland native scored at a near-point-per-game pace in both 2021-22 and 2022-23, tallying 56 points in 56 games in the former season and 52 points in 55 games in the latter. His 2024 season was shortened by a stay in the NHL and NHLPA's joint player assistance program.
As a Jet, Laine was a potent scorer who led the league with 20 power play goals in 2017-18—a season Winnipeg ended in the Western Conference final.
Laine joins a Canadiens team that has finished last in the Atlantic Division in three consecutive seasons since playing in the 2021 Stanley Cup final.