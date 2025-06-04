Brad Marchand Hilariously Explains How He Gets Under the Skin of Opponents
In addition to all of his physical skills, one of Brad Marchand's most well known qualities is his ability to rile opponents up and get under their skin.
The longtime Boston Bruin turned Florida Panther has been pestering members of opposing teams for most of his career, and he's one of the best in the game when it comes to the mental warfare of hockey.
Ahead of the Panthers' Stanley Cup Final clash against the Edmonton Oilers, Marchand sat down with Bleacher Report and offered a comical step-by-step explanation on how he goes about rattling the opposition.
"I just yell as many things as I can at somebody, and then hopefully one of them makes them mad. Someone bites and they yell back, and once they do that I know I've got 'em. And then I keep going. And then they get annoyed. And then my coach gets annoyed. And then the refs get annoyed. And then I get a penalty," said Marchand while laughing.
It's a tried and true strategy from Marchand. Everyone knows it's coming, yet it's still incredibly effective.
The 37-year-old hasn't changed his ways since being traded to the Panthers during the regular season. Marchand currently leads the NHL in penalty minutes this playoffs with 46, four more than any other player this postseason.
He'll certainly be working his craft as he looks to get inside the heads of various Oilers players throughout the Stanley Cup Final.