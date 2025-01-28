Canucks' Quinn Hughes Pulled off Mesmerizing Assist Under the Legs of Diving Defender
It's hard to make a more perfect pass than the one Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes conjured up to assist Conor Garland's game-opening goal against the St. Louis Blues.
Hughes crossed the puck in front of the goal with a jaw-dropping pass that somehow snuck under the outstretched legs of a diving Blues defender and ended up right on the stick of Garland, who tucked it away for his 12th goal of the campaign.
The margins on Hughes's pass were about as narrow as possible. Ryan Suter's attempt at a diving block wasn't a bad one, but he didn't stay completely flat to the ice. As a result, Hughes was able to navigate his pass underneath Suter's shins in order to set up Garland for the goal.
Have a look:
Simply spectacular.
The assist marked Hughes's 41st on the year, the most among all NHL defenseman. He tacked on his 42nd shortly after by assisting a J.T. Miller goal on the power play in the second period.