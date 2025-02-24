SI

Ducks' Trevor Zegras Suspended for Dirty Hit on Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen

Karl Rasmussen

Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras
Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Anaheim Ducks will be without forward Trevor Zegras for a few games after he was issued a suspension by the NHL following a dirty hit against Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen.

After reviewing the incident, the NHL Department of Player Safety determined that Zegras would be suspended three games for his actions.

On the play in question, Zegras could be seen hitting Rasmussen in the side of the head with his elbow. Rasmussen had moved the puck well before Zegras initiated the hit.

"After the puck is released, and outside the window where a check may legally be finished, Zegras delivers a late, high hit that makes significant contact with Rasmussen's head. This is interference," said NHL Player Safety in its video review of the incident.

Zegras was not penalized for the hit during the game, which Anaheim would ultimately lose 5–4 in overtime.

It's the first time in his career that Zegras has been suspended. As such, he'll miss the Ducks' upcoming matchups against the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks. He'll be eligible to return against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, March 4.

This season, Zegras has featured in 34 games and registered 16 points.

KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

