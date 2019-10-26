Calgary
Flames Flames 6-5-2
1
October 26, 2019 - Final
Winnipeg
Jets Jets 6-6-0
2
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Flames 0 1 0 0 1
Jets 0 0 1 1 2
Goals
Morrissey WPG
1
Assists
Connor WPG
1
Saves
Rittich CGY
43

Little lifts Jets past Flames 2-1 in OT in Heritage Classic

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) Bryan Little picked a big stage to get his first goal of the season.

Little scored at 3:04 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night in the Heritage Classic outdoor game.

Little scored off a 2-on-1 with Kyle Connor, tucking the puck under goalie David Rittich at the corner of the net.

''It's pretty cool,'' Little said. ''It was one of those games where I pretty much didn't have any chances. Then you get a 2-on-1 like that in overtime. I'll admit I really didn't do too much. I just went to the net and put my stick on the ice and Kyle made a great pass. But it was definitely a great feeling.''

Little missed the first nine games of this season with a concussion. The longest-serving Jet in his 13th NHL season wasn't able to play in the 2016 Heritage Classic at Winnipeg's IG Field because of a knee injury.

''It was definitely frustrating last time watching from the sidelines and not getting to experience it,'' Little said. ''When I heard we were playing outside I had this circled on the calendar. Definitely lived up to everything.''

Josh Morrissey also scored and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots to help Winnipeg win Canada's first outdoor game in a non-NHL city.

Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary and Rittich had 43 saves in his first outdoor start.

The NHL's 28th outdoor game since 2003 took place at the 33,350-seat Mosaic Stadium, which was built in 2017 to be the new home of the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders, and was sold out and liberally sprinkled with Flames red, Jets blue and Roughrider green.

''As soon as we walked out of the tunnel, the crowd was electric,'' Morrissey said. ''It was completely full and as a player, it was just an awesome time and I think the city and the province really embraced it.''

Wind gusts between 17 and 27 miles per hour put wind-chill at around 14 degrees at puck drop. Snowflakes began dusting the Stadium a few hours prior to the game and intensified after the opening faceoff. As snow accumulated between scrapes, puck handling, shooting and passing became laborious.

''It feels right,'' Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk said. ''It feels like that's how hockey should be and how legends of the past grew up playing. You hear all the greats talk about growing up and playing on the outdoor rink. It's cool to play in that environment where it's snowing, it's causing the ice to be slower, you're falling, you're losing the puck, it bounces all over the place.''

There were plenty of scoring chances as each team had 26 shots on goal through the first 40 minutes.

With Flames center Sean Monahan serving a tripping penalty, the Jets couldn't score on a 4-on-3 advantage in overtime.

Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler put the puck off the crossbar with seconds remaining in the penalty.

Morrissey pulled the Jets even with 4:11 left in regulation with a power-play goal. With Flames captain Mark Giordano serving a hooking penalty, Patrick Laine fed the Jets' defender from behind the net. Morrissey threaded a shot through traffic to the top corner over Rittich's glove.

It was Winnipeg's first goal in an outdoor game. The Jets were shut out 3-0 at Winnipeg's IG Field by Edmonton in 2016.

After a scoreless first period, Lindholm's power-play goal with 5:13 of the second was his team-leading seventh goal of the season. Johnny Gaudreau, on Hellebuyck's right, tapped the puck over to Lindholm to shovel it past the Winnipeg goalie.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice challenged the goal believing Matthew Tkachuk raised his stick above his shoulders to knock down the puck and and keep it in the offensive zone. However, Maurice was denied, which resulted in a Jets minor penalty for the failed challenge.

Winnipeg's Adam Lowry cross-checked Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington into the boards to end the period, which put the Flames on the power play to start the third.

NOTES: Winnipeg finished 1 for 5 on the power play, while Calgary was 0 for 3. ... The outdoor game was Calgary's first of five road games over eight days. ... Jets C Mason Appleton was a scratch, having broken a bone in his foot throwing the football with his teammates at Mosaic prior to Friday's skate. ... Flames D Travis Hamonic played his 600th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Carolina on Tuesday night.

Jets: At Anaheim on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets
@
  • This renewal of the Heritage Classic has the Flames and Jets facing off outdoors in the first NHL game held at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, home of the CFL's Roughriders. Both teams make their second appearances in the Heritage Classic. The Flames defeated Montreal 4-0 in Calgary in February 2011, while the Jets lost 3-0 to Edmonton in Winnipeg in October 2016.
  • The Flames won two of three matchups with the Jets last season, with the teams splitting two meetings in Winnipeg. Calgary is 7-4-1 in the series since the start of the 2015-16 season and has held the Jets to three goals or fewer in each of those games, its longest streak against any opponent since 12-game runs against the Senators (2003-11) and Kings (2008-11).
  • Winnipeg comes in having lost four of its last five games and has recorded two goals or fewer in each of those outings. The Jets have just one even-strength goal over their last four games, the franchise's fewest over any four-game stretch within the same season since Dec. 8-14, 2002.
  • Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over Florida was the Flames' first in seven games this season (1-5-1) when allowing three or more goals. Calgary went 17-18-6 when permitting at least three goals in 2018-19, the second-highest winning percentage in the NHL in such games last season (Tampa Bay, 26-15-2).
  • Patrik Laine has gone six straight games without a goal but has nine assists so far in October, his most in any single month for his career. Laine didn't record his ninth assist last season until January 17, the Jets' 47th game.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message