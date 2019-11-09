Florida
Panthers Panthers 7-4-5
1
November 9, 2019 - Final
New York
Islanders Islanders 12-3-1
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Panthers 0 0 1 1
Islanders 1 0 1 2
Goals
Barkov FLA
1
Assists
Yandle FLA
1
Saves
Greiss NYI
37

Mayfield, Greiss lead Islanders to 2-1 win over Panthers

NEW YORK (AP) Thomas Greiss came through with some big saves. Johnny Boychuk and Jordan Eberle had a couple key blocks when Greiss was out of position, and Scott Mayfield got the winning goal for New York right after Florida tied it in the third period.

The Islanders bounced back from a disappointing loss with a team victory.

Greiss stopped 37 shots and Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, helping the Islanders beat the Panthers 2-1 Saturday for their 11th win in 12 games.

New York rebounded nicely after it blew a three-goal lead in the third period of a 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

''Last game was a tough last period,'' Greiss said. ''So we wanted to win that one for sure and everybody battled hard, it was a good comeback.''

The Islanders earned a point for the 12th straight game - a stretch that followed a 1-3-0 start and began with a 3-2 shootout win against the Panthers at Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 12.

''You're going to win games different ways,'' New York coach Barry Trotz said. ''We had been doing it with a lot of people out. (Today) we won it with excellent goaltending, good special teams and some high commitment in all those areas.''

Aleksander Barkov scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 34 saves. The Panthers lost in regulation for just the second time in 13 games (6-2-5).

''It's frustrating we didn't get more than one goal,'' Barkov said. ''We had chances ... a lot of chances to score a goal. That helped us and gave us a chance to win the game but we just didn't score enough goals.''

Barkov tied the score with a power-play goal at 6:12 of the third, beating Greiss from the right side for his fourth.

Mayfield regained the lead for New York just 38 seconds later with a shot from the right point that deflected in off Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman's stick.

''We had the lead going into the third period, we didn't want to lose it there,'' Barzal said. ''They got one back on the power play and we got one I think the next shift. It was a good response by our group. Shift after a goal is kind of huge.''

A tripping penalty on Anders Lee gave Florida its fourth power play of the game and Barkov appeared to tie it again with 5:25 left. But the goal was disallowed because officials ruled he hit the puck with a high stick. The call was confirmed by a video review.

Bobrovsky was pulled for an extra skater with 1:40 left, but the Panthers came up empty the rest of the way.

''We had some tough luck,'' Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. ''Give (Greiss) a lot of credit.''

Leading 1-0 after 20 minutes, the Islanders pressed to add to their lead in the scoreless second period with both goalies making some nice stops.

New York outshot Florida 19-8 in the period, including 9-1 over the first 5:15 and 6-0 over the final 5 1/2 minutes. Greiss made a nice left pad stop on Mike Matheson in front 5 1/2 minutes in. Barkov was stopped on a pair of shots about 45 seconds apart, and Greiss had a spectacular save on Mike Hoffman's shot from the right circle about seven minutes in.

Eberle, back after missing 10 games with an injury, went down on his knee and used his chest to block a shot by Brett Connolly in front with 8:15 remaining in the middle period.

''In my head I was just thinking there's no way we were losing this game,'' Eberle said. ''That probably was my best save of my career. ... (Greiss) was, I think, the main reason we won today. He made some outstanding saves and full credit to him.''

The Islanders had a goal disallowed during a power play early in the first because officials ruled Lee interfered with Bobrovsky, and replays showed Lee had his skate in the crease when he made contact with the goalie.

Barzal then scored a goal that counted. He got a pass across the crease from Brock Nelson at the right side, paused to draw Bobrovsky to his side, and went to his left and put a backhander in for his team-leading seventh at 5:40.

The Panthers outshot the Islanders 14-7 in the first period, including an 8-1 margin over the final 6 1/2 minutes. Boychuk helped with a diving block on Barkov's attempt with Greiss out of position with about a minute left.

NOTES: Barkov's goal gave Florida a power-play score for the fifth straight game. ... Barkov extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, with four goals and seven points in the stretch. ... The Panthers lost a one-goal game in regulation for the first time this season, falling to 3-1-5 in such games. ... The Islanders improved to 10-0-1 when leading after two periods.... Islanders F Casey Cizikas missed the third period due to a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Islanders: Host Toronto on Wednesday night.

---

Follow Vin Cherwoo at www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Florida Panthers at New York Islanders
@
  • Florida has taken points in eight of its last 10 road games against the Islanders (7-2-1), though the Islanders won in a shootout, 3-2, in the teams' first meeting this season on October 12 at the Nassau Coliseum. That 7-2-1 record is the Panthers' third-best road record against any opponent since the start of the 2013-14 season (5-1-0 vs. Sharks, 10-2-0 vs. Red Wings).
  • Florida suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to Washington on Thursday, its league-leading fifth loss beyond regulation this season. The Panthers have taken at least one point in 11 of their last 12 games and their 19 points this season are the club's most through 15 games since 2011-12 (19).
  • New York fell in overtime, 4-3, in Pittsburgh on Thursday, snapping its 10-game win streak with its first loss since October 11. However, the Islanders look to extend their point streak to 12 games within a single season for the first time since a 15-game streak in January/February 1982.
  • Aleksander Barkov scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's loss, his third straight game with at least one of each. He looks to do so in four straight for the second time in his career (also February 17-23, 2019) — the only other Panther to score a goal and an assist in four straight games was Pavel Bure in December 1999.
  • Adam Pelech scored his first goal of the season in the loss to Pittsburgh, adding an assist for his first multi-point game of the campaign. Pelech has a point in each of his last two games and four points over his last five games — he had just one point in his first 10 games of the season.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message