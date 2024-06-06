How Does Conn Smythe Trophy Voting Work in the NHL Playoffs? Winners & History
The Conn Smythe Trophy is awarded annually to the most valuable player of the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs. The award gets its name from former Toronto Maple Leafs owner Conn Smythe, who owned the franchise from 1927 to '61.
The trophy has been awarded to a player each season since its inception in 1965. Thus far, there have been 47 players to win the coveted trophy.
The award is doled out based on voting from members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, and a player's performance throughout the entire postseason—rather than just the Stanley Cup Final—goes into consideration.
Previous Conn Smythe Trophy Winners
The most recent winner was Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault, who was honored for his contributions to the team's first Stanley Cup victory in 2023.
Here's the full rundown of past Conn Smythe Trophy Winners:
WINNER
SEASON
Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens
1964-65
Roger Crozier, Detroit Red Wings
1965-66
Dave Keon, Toronto Maple Leafs
1966-67
Glenn Hall, St. Louis Blues
1967-68
Serge Savard, Montreal Canadiens
1968-69
Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
1969-70
Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens
1970-71
Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
1971-72
Yvan Cournoyer, Montreal Canadiens
1972-73
Bernie Parent, Philadephia Flyers
1973-74
Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers
1974-75
Reggie Leach, Philadelphia Flyers
1975-76
Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
1976-77
Larry Robinson, Montreal Canadiens
1977-78
Bob Gainey, Montreal Canadiens
1978-79
Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders
1979-80
Butch Goring, New York Islanders
1980-81
Mike Bossy, New York Islanders
1981-82
Billy Smith, New York Islanders
1982-83
Mark Messier, Edmonton Oilers
1983-84
Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
1984-85
Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens
1985-86
Ron Hextall, Philadelphia Flyers
1986-87
Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
1987-88
Al MacInnis, Calgary Flames
1988-89
Bill Ranford, Edmonton Oilers
1989-90
Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
1990-91
Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
1991-92
Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens
1992-93
Brian Leetch, New York Rangers
1993-94
Claude Lemieux, New Jersey Devils
1994-95
Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche
1995-96
Mike Vernon, Detroit Red Wings
1996-97
Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wings
1997-98
Joe Nieuwendyk, Dallas Stars
1998-99
Scott Stevens, New Jersey Devils
1999-2000
Patrick Roy, Colorado Avalanche
2000-01
Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings
2001-02
Jean-Sebastian Giguere, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
2002-03
Brad Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning
2003-04
Cam Ward, Carolina Hurricanes
2005-06
Scott Niedemayer, Anaheim Ducks
2006-07
Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings
2007-08
Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
2008-09
Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks
2009-10
Tim Thomas, Boston Bruins
2010-11
Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings
2011-12
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
2012-13
Justin Williams, Los Angeles Kings
2013-14
Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks
2014-15
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
2015-16
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
2016-17
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
2017-18
Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues
2018-19
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
2019-20
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
2020-21
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
2021-22
Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights
2022-23
Throughout history, centers have most frequently been named winner of the Conn Smythe, with 19 centers taking home the award. Seventeen goaltenders have won the trophy, as well as 12 defenders and 10 wingers.
Patrick Roy is the only three-time winner of the award, and only five players in league history have won the Conn Smythe two or more times: Roy, Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.
On five occasions, voters have awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy to a member of the losing team in the Stanley Cup Final, though the award has never been given to a player on a team that didn't advance to the Final.