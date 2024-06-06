SI

How Does Conn Smythe Trophy Voting Work in the NHL Playoffs? Winners & History

Karl Rasmussen

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) with the Conn Smythe Trophy after defeating the San Jose Sharks in game six of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) with the Conn Smythe Trophy after defeating the San Jose Sharks in game six of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final. / Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
The Conn Smythe Trophy is awarded annually to the most valuable player of the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs. The award gets its name from former Toronto Maple Leafs owner Conn Smythe, who owned the franchise from 1927 to '61.

The trophy has been awarded to a player each season since its inception in 1965. Thus far, there have been 47 players to win the coveted trophy.

The award is doled out based on voting from members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, and a player's performance throughout the entire postseason—rather than just the Stanley Cup Final—goes into consideration.

Previous Conn Smythe Trophy Winners

The most recent winner was Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault, who was honored for his contributions to the team's first Stanley Cup victory in 2023.

Here's the full rundown of past Conn Smythe Trophy Winners:

WINNER

SEASON

Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens

1964-65

Roger Crozier, Detroit Red Wings

1965-66

Dave Keon, Toronto Maple Leafs

1966-67

Glenn Hall, St. Louis Blues

1967-68

Serge Savard, Montreal Canadiens

1968-69

Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins

1969-70

Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens

1970-71

Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins

1971-72

Yvan Cournoyer, Montreal Canadiens

1972-73

Bernie Parent, Philadephia Flyers

1973-74

Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers

1974-75

Reggie Leach, Philadelphia Flyers

1975-76

Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens

1976-77

Larry Robinson, Montreal Canadiens

1977-78

Bob Gainey, Montreal Canadiens

1978-79

Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders

1979-80

Butch Goring, New York Islanders

1980-81

Mike Bossy, New York Islanders

1981-82

Billy Smith, New York Islanders

1982-83

Mark Messier, Edmonton Oilers

1983-84

Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

1984-85

Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens

1985-86

Ron Hextall, Philadelphia Flyers

1986-87

Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

1987-88

Al MacInnis, Calgary Flames

1988-89

Bill Ranford, Edmonton Oilers

1989-90

Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

1990-91

Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

1991-92

Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens

1992-93

Brian Leetch, New York Rangers

1993-94

Claude Lemieux, New Jersey Devils

1994-95

Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

1995-96

Mike Vernon, Detroit Red Wings

1996-97

Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wings

1997-98

Joe Nieuwendyk, Dallas Stars

1998-99

Scott Stevens, New Jersey Devils

1999-2000

Patrick Roy, Colorado Avalanche

2000-01

Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings

2001-02

Jean-Sebastian Giguere, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim

2002-03

Brad Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning

2003-04

Cam Ward, Carolina Hurricanes

2005-06

Scott Niedemayer, Anaheim Ducks

2006-07

Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings

2007-08

Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

2008-09

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

2009-10

Tim Thomas, Boston Bruins

2010-11

Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings

2011-12

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

2012-13

Justin Williams, Los Angeles Kings

2013-14

Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks

2014-15

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2015-16

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2016-17

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

2017-18

Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues

2018-19

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

2019-20

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

2020-21

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

2021-22

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

2022-23

Throughout history, centers have most frequently been named winner of the Conn Smythe, with 19 centers taking home the award. Seventeen goaltenders have won the trophy, as well as 12 defenders and 10 wingers.

Patrick Roy is the only three-time winner of the award, and only five players in league history have won the Conn Smythe two or more times: Roy, Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

On five occasions, voters have awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy to a member of the losing team in the Stanley Cup Final, though the award has never been given to a player on a team that didn't advance to the Final.

