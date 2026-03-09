How a Sunday Night Sabres-Lightning Matchup Turned Into an Absolute Melee

We’re still waiting for a hockey game to break out at KeyBank Center during what felt like an hours-long melee between the Sabres and Lightning on Sunday night.

The game was an absolute brawl.

Just a few minutes into the Sabres’ 8–7 win over the Lightning, Tampa Bay forwards Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel laid a big hit on Sabres center Tage Thompson right next to the boards. Thompson’s teammates didn’t like it—and a giant brawl broke out on the ice.

Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh squared up with Rasmus Dahlin and took him down.

SOME ROUGH STUFF BETWEEN THE SABRES AND BOLTS LEADS TO DARREN RADDYSH FEEDING RASMUS DAHLIN PUNCHES 😱🫨 pic.twitter.com/3zTwdjJoKE — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 8, 2026

But ladies and gentleman, they were just getting started.

About five minutes of game time later, it was Sam Carrick going head-to-head against Scott Sabourin near Tampa Bay’s net.

SAM CARRICK DROPS THE GLOVES WITH SCOTT SABOURIN FOR A QUICK BOUT 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ZmnemlBosp — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 8, 2026

And then things really escalated. A scrap broke out behind Tampa Bay’s net with 10:47 remaining in the first period and lasted several minutes. As the referees tried to separate both teams, Lightning winger Brandon Hagel and Sabres center Peyton Krebs slipped away to start a one-on-one fight of their own.

IT'S AN ALL-OUT MELEE IN BUFFALO!!



A BIG SCUM BEHIND THE NET LEADS TO A FIGHT BETWEEN BRANDON HAGEL AND PEYTON KREBS 🫨🥊 pic.twitter.com/etpscwyRDf — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 8, 2026

When all was said and done, the penalty boxes looked like this:

The penalty boxes during the first period. | MSG Networks

That, however, was just the first period. The second period started with a bang, as two fights broke out in the opening seconds.

WE GOT BACK-TO-BACK FIGHTS TO START THE 2ND PERIOD AND THIS ONE FEATURED BECK MALENSTYN DROPPING COREY PERRY 😱🫨 pic.twitter.com/UUEaO90vOY — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 8, 2026

Bodies got piled up yet again just a few minutes later.

BRANDON HAGEL STARTS THROWING PUNCHES AT RASMUS DAHLIN AND WE GOT ANOTHER DOGPILE pic.twitter.com/FeN9PNXF1t — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 8, 2026

At the start of the third period, the Lightning had been whistled for 15 penalties for 53 total penalty minutes, while the Sabres had 11 penalties for 45 minutes. The final horn sounded on Sabres’ 8–7 win over the Lightning with 27 penalties for a combined 100 penalty minutes on the score sheet.

That’s right—a total of one hour and 40 minutes of time in the penalty box. (A reminder: NHL hockey games are only 60 minutes long.)

The actual hockey was pretty great, too. Buffalo jumped out to a 3–0 lead but found itself down 7–5 early in the third period. Goals by Rasmus Dahlin, Jason Zucker and Josh Doan in the final nine minutes gave the Sabres an 8–7 victory on an emotional, violent night at KeyBank Center.

A game which, of course, ended with one last brawl.

SABRES HOLD ON AND WE HAVE ONE LAST BRAWL FOR OLE TIMES SAKE!!! 🔥



WHAT. A. GAME. 😭 pic.twitter.com/H9aDiTyO7X — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 9, 2026

The Sabres are now 39-19-6 and jumped ahead of Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic Division with 84 points. The Lightning sit in second with 82 points, although they’ve played two fewer games than Buffalo.

Every penalty in Sabres-Lightning clash

First period

Lightning: Darren Raddysh, two minutes for slashing

Lightning: Brandon Hagel, two minutes for boarding

Lightning: Darren Raddysh, five minutes for fighting

Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin, five minutes for fighting

Lightning: Erik Cernak, two minutes for interference

Sabres: Sam Carrick, five minutes for fighting

Lightning: Scott Sabourin, five minutes for fighting

Lightning: Charle-Edouard D’Astous, two minutes for roughing

Sabres: Bowen Byram, two minutes for roughing

Lightning: Brandon Hagel, five minutes for fighting

Sabres: Peyton Krebs, five minutes for fighting

Sabres: Bowen Byram, 10 minutes for misconduct

Lightning: Charle-Edouard D’Astous, 10 minutes for misconduct

Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson, two minutes for slashing

Lightning: Nikita Kucherov, two minutes for slashing

Lightning: Erik Cernak, two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct

Sabres: Michael Kesselring, two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct

Sabres: Noah Ostlund, two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct

Second period

Sabres: Michael Kesselring, five minutes for fighting

Lightning: Erik Cernak, five minutes for fighting

Lightning: Corey Perry, five minutes for fighting

Sabres: Beck Malenstyn, five minutes for fighting

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh, two minutes for high sticking

Lightning: Brandon Hagel, two minutes for roughing

Lightning: Brandon Hagel, two minutes for roughing

Sabres: Owen Power, two minutes for high sticking

Third period

Lightning: Zemgus Girgensons, two minutes for slashing

Lightning: Anthony Cirelli, two minutes for charging

What a list.

More on Sports Illustrated