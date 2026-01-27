Islanders Acquire Carson Soucy in First Trade With Rangers Since 2010

The Islanders and Rangers agreed to a rare intra-city trade on Monday night. In fact, it was the first time the two sides have done business since 2010.

The Rangers agreed to offload veteran defenseman Carson Soucy to the Islanders in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick. As the Rangers continue to fall out of playoff contention, they’ve opted to stock up on draft capital by dealing Soucy across town.

Soucy, 31, was acquired by the Rangers at last year’s trade deadline in a deal with the Canucks. This season, he’s played in 46 games and has eight points, including three goals. He’s a +4, which ranks second on the team and tied for first with Adam Fox among the team’s defensemen, while averaging just over 17 minutes of ice time per night.

It’s been over 15 years since the two New York teams made a trade with one another. The last time they conducted business was in May of 2010, when the Islanders dealt Jyri Niemi to the Rangers for a 2010 sixth-round pick.

The Rangers sit dead last in the Metro Division at 22–25–6, and they own a division-worst -22 goal differential on the year. The Islanders, on the other hand, have 61 points (28–19–5) and a +17 goal differential, second-best in the division. Soucy will join a team ready to contend as this Rangers season continues to slip away, though he will be seeing his old teammates again very soon, with the two New York teams slated to face each other twice this week, once on Wednesday, Jan. 28 and again on Thursday, Jan. 29.

