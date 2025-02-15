Jon Cooper Addresses Cale Makar's Status for Canada's 4-Nations Clash vs. USA
One of the biggest questions surrounding Team Canada heading into Saturday's coveted 4-Nations Face-Off clash against the USA is the status of star defenseman Cale Makar, who is currently dealing with an illness.
The injury to Shea Theodore and Makar's subsequent illness enabled Canada to call up Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley as an emergency substitution in case they don't have the required six D-men to take the ice on Saturday night. With Harley in the building, Makar has yet to be ruled out of action, though he only practiced in a limited capacity on Friday.
On Saturday morning, Canada coach Jon Cooper addressed Makar's situation and indicated that the 26-year-old would be considered a game-time decision.
Makar's availability will be critical for Canada. During their tournament opener against Sweden, the Colorado Avalanche star registered a team-high 28:06 on the ice across 38 shifts, helping cover the absence of the injured Theodore. With Theodore unavailable for the rest of the tournament, Travis Sanheim will fill his spot on the third defensive pairing with Drew Doughty, though those lines could be adjusted depending on Makar's availability and whether Harley is called upon to play.
Given the gravity of Saturday's game, Makar will likely be doing everything in his power to suit up. Ultimately, his status won't be revealed until a bit closer to puck drop, which is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from the Bell Centre in Montreal.