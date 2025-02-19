SI

Matthew Tkachuk Laughed Off Brandon Hagel's Team USA Jab Before 4 Nations Face-Off Final

Tim Capurso

Tkachuk and Hagel fight.
Tkachuk and Hagel fight. / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

After a fight-filled start to the round robin 4 Nations Face-Off matchup between Team USA and Team Canada on Saturday, American winger Brady Tkachuk explained that his brother Matthew "wanted a piece" of Team Canada's Brandon Hagel. Tkachuk later added that he, Matthew and fellow teammate J.T. Miller, who was also involved in one of the three brawls to start the contest, planned out the fights via text messages in a group chat.

Now with a USA-Canada rematch set for the final, Hagel, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, took a jab at the Americans, saying the Canadians "don't have any group chats" and are "playing for the flag, not the cameras."

On Wednesday, Matthew Tkachuk laughed off Hagel's dig during a media session following Team USA's practice.

"Well, I mean maybe their team doesn’t like each other if they don’t have group chats," Tkachuk said with a smile, via Sportsnet.

Tkachuk, who said he's "ready to go" after missing Team USA's previous game vs. Sweden for injury precautions, then brushed aside the notion that the Americans are playing for the cameras, saying that he and his teammates are "prideful" in playing for the country, as well as the fans supporting the team.

The fights and banter, along with the tension between the nation's fans—the United States national anthem was booed at the Bell Centre on Saturday night— promises to make Thursday's final between the two talented teams a riveting one.

Puck drop for the 4 Nations Face-Off Final is at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NHL