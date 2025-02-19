Matthew Tkachuk Laughed Off Brandon Hagel's Team USA Jab Before 4 Nations Face-Off Final
After a fight-filled start to the round robin 4 Nations Face-Off matchup between Team USA and Team Canada on Saturday, American winger Brady Tkachuk explained that his brother Matthew "wanted a piece" of Team Canada's Brandon Hagel. Tkachuk later added that he, Matthew and fellow teammate J.T. Miller, who was also involved in one of the three brawls to start the contest, planned out the fights via text messages in a group chat.
Now with a USA-Canada rematch set for the final, Hagel, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, took a jab at the Americans, saying the Canadians "don't have any group chats" and are "playing for the flag, not the cameras."
On Wednesday, Matthew Tkachuk laughed off Hagel's dig during a media session following Team USA's practice.
"Well, I mean maybe their team doesn’t like each other if they don’t have group chats," Tkachuk said with a smile, via Sportsnet.
Tkachuk, who said he's "ready to go" after missing Team USA's previous game vs. Sweden for injury precautions, then brushed aside the notion that the Americans are playing for the cameras, saying that he and his teammates are "prideful" in playing for the country, as well as the fans supporting the team.
The fights and banter, along with the tension between the nation's fans—the United States national anthem was booed at the Bell Centre on Saturday night— promises to make Thursday's final between the two talented teams a riveting one.
Puck drop for the 4 Nations Face-Off Final is at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.