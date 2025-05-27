SI

Minnesota Frost Win Professional Women's Hockey League Title for Second Straight Year

Both PWHL seasons have ended with the same team holding the trophy.

Patrick Andres

Kelly Pannek, Liz Schepers and Maddie Rooney (left to right) tap sticks during Game 2 of the PWHL finals.
Kelly Pannek, Liz Schepers and Maddie Rooney (left to right) tap sticks during Game 2 of the PWHL finals. / Troy Parla/Getty Images

For the second straight year, the Professional Women's Hockey League's Walter Cup belongs to the Minnesota Frost.

The Frost defeated the Ottawa Charge 2–1 in overtime Monday evening to wrap up their second PWHL title in the league's two years of existence. Minnesota forward Liz Schepers—a Mound, Minn. native—scored the championship-winning goal at the 12-minute mark of overtime.

With the win, the Frost captured the best-of-five PWHL finals three games to one. They won the same series three games to two last year over Boston.

Minnesota barely made the six-team circuit's playoffs, tying the Charge and Boston Fleet with 44 points. The Frost's 10 regulation wins, however, edged out the Fleet's nine—and so Minnesota claimed the playoffs' No. 4 seed.

in the semifinals, the Frost downed the Toronto Sceptres three games to one. Ottawa, on the other hand, knocked off the Montreal Victoire in the same number of games.

The burgeoning league is set to grow by two teams next year, with franchises joining in Seattle and Vancouver.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NHL