Minnesota Frost Win Professional Women's Hockey League Title for Second Straight Year
For the second straight year, the Professional Women's Hockey League's Walter Cup belongs to the Minnesota Frost.
The Frost defeated the Ottawa Charge 2–1 in overtime Monday evening to wrap up their second PWHL title in the league's two years of existence. Minnesota forward Liz Schepers—a Mound, Minn. native—scored the championship-winning goal at the 12-minute mark of overtime.
With the win, the Frost captured the best-of-five PWHL finals three games to one. They won the same series three games to two last year over Boston.
Minnesota barely made the six-team circuit's playoffs, tying the Charge and Boston Fleet with 44 points. The Frost's 10 regulation wins, however, edged out the Fleet's nine—and so Minnesota claimed the playoffs' No. 4 seed.
in the semifinals, the Frost downed the Toronto Sceptres three games to one. Ottawa, on the other hand, knocked off the Montreal Victoire in the same number of games.
The burgeoning league is set to grow by two teams next year, with franchises joining in Seattle and Vancouver.