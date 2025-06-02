Panthers, Children's Hospital Patients Surprise Aleksander Barkov With Two NHL Awards
If there are two characteristics of Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov NHL fans can count on, it is his stellar defense on the ice and his leadership off it.
On Monday morning, the league honored Barkov for both.
In a video posted to the NHL's social media channels, patients at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Fla. surprised Barkov with the King Clancy and Selke Trophies. Barkov, Panthers executive Bill Zito explains in the video, frequently spends time at the hospital.
The Clancy Trophy is given to the player who best demonstrates leadership both on the ice and in the community. The Selke Trophy is given to the league's best defensive forward.
Barkov, who already has two Selke Trophies and a Lady Byng Award for sportsmanship to his name, has helped lead Florida to its third straight Prince of Wales Trophy. The Panthers will meet the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday in Game 1 of the two teams' much-anticipated Stanley Cup rematch.