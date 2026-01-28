Rangers Hold Artemi Panarin Out of Lineup for ‘Asset Protection’ As Team Seeks Trade

Artemi Panarin’s time with the Rangers may be approaching its end, as the team opted to remove the 34-year-old from its lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Islanders. New York has been seeking a trade partner for Panarin after announcing publicly that it would not be offering him a new contract at the end of this season.

The Rangers intend to hold Panarin out through the Olympic break, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, who notes the team is “playing it safe until a trade materializes.” The trade deadline is on March 6, 2026, so they’ll have until then to find a team to do business with.

Panarin is in his seventh season in New York and is in the final year of his seven-year, $81.5 million contract. In 2025–26, he’s recorded 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) in 52 games, but is a career low -16. The Rangers sit dead last in the Metro Division with 50 points (22-25-6), five points behind the Blue Jackets, who have played two fewer games.

Thus far, there haven’t been any reports indicating that a Panarin trade is close to being completed, though he’d certainly be an attractive addition for any contending team that’s able to inherit is $11.642 million contract.

