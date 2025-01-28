Red Wings' Dominik Shine, 31, Making NHL Debut After Nine Seasons in AHL
The journey to the NHL is different for every player. Some make their debut shortly after being drafted, while others have to bide their time and wait until the moment presents itself.
Detroit Red Wings forward Dominik Shine is making his NHL debut on Monday at home against the Los Angeles Kings, a moment he's been waiting quite a long time for. Shine is 31 years old, and has spent the last nine seasons in the AHL with the Grand Rapid Griffins.
Shine, a Pinckney, Mich. native, was signed to a two-year contract on Monday and called up to the NHL, where he joined the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. He played college hockey at Northern Michigan University before playing for the Griffins from 2016 to 2025.
He played 462 games in Grand Rapids, scoring 72 goals and recording 170 points, including 32 points in 40 games this season. Now, after spending the last decade in the AHL, he'll finally get his shot at the highest level, and he'll do so for his hometown team.
Shine's family was in attendance for the game, clearly thrilled to see the right winger suit up for his first NHL game.
To make space for Shine on the roster, the Red Wings placed Patrick Kane on long term Injured Reserve.