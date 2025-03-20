Referee Unintentionally Assisted Maple Leafs' Shorthanded Goal in Unfortunate Moment
The Toronto Maple Leafs were gifted a go-ahead goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period on Wednesday after an unfortunate gaffe from one of the game's referees.
While on the penalty kill, Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit attempted to clear the puck out of the zone. The puck was lifted and, despite referee Kelly Sutherland's attempt to avoid it, hit the official square on. Toronto was able to recover the loose puck and Steven Lorentz sniped home a wrist shot past Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood to give the Maple Leafs a 2–1 lead.
Not exactly how the Avalanche's power play unit drew that one up.
It was a truly unfortunate mistake from Sutherland, as his decision to hit the deck in hopes of getting out of the way of the puck only made matters worse. What was initially a great scoring opportunity for the lethal Colorado power play ultimately turned into a head-scratching goal for Toronto, who were the beneficiaries of some less than nimble puck-dodging skills from the referee.
"Oh man. You can't possibly make this up," one announcer said fittingly.
The Maple Leafs would go on to win the game 2–1, with Sutherland's mistake playing a pivotal role in the outcome.