Sam Bennett Destinations: Four Free Agency Landing Spots for Panthers Star
The Florida Panthers are still soaking in the feeling of their second consecutive Stanley Cup title, but soon they'll have some serious decisions to make. Chief among those will be the future of impending free agent Sam Bennett.
Bennett played a pivotal role in the team's postseason success in 2025, winning the NHL's Conn Smythe trophy as the playoff MVP. With his contract due to expire on June 30, he's played himself into position to receive a lucrative deal on the open market.
Bennett, however, has voiced his desire to remain in Florida, saying as much during the team's Cup title celebrations. After winning two straight championships with the Panthers, the 29-year-old is clearly content in Sunrise and could be willing to take a pay cut to remain with the team.
That may be easier said than done, however, when a team puts forth a hefty offer to him in free agency. Bennett may truly want to remain with the Panthers, but it remains to be seen if he's willing to leave significant money on the table to do so.
When he hits the market, Bennett will be one of the most sought-after players available, and could generate interest from plenty of teams. We'll take a look into some possible free agency fits for the star center.
Sam Bennett Free Agency Destinations
Florida Panthers
Sticking around with the Panthers would make plenty of sense for Bennett, if he's willing to sacrifice a bit of salary to do so. With around $19 million in cap space and the likes of Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad also due to hit free agency, the Panthers will need to decide how to handle the contract situations for all three key players if they're to keep the bulk of this championship core together.
Bennett's physicality and offensive prowess fit the mold in Florida perfectly, something he showed throughout the playoff run in which he scored 15 goals in 23 games. A reliable goal scoring threat who always finishes his checks, failing to keep Bennett in town would be a considerable loss for Florida.
Toronto Maple Leafs
If Bennett doesn't return to the Panthers, the Maple Leafs make plenty of sense as a fit for the veteran center. Bennett is an Ontario native, so getting the opportunity to play close to home could certainly entice him as he enters the latter half of his career. With both Mitch Marner and John Tavares potentially leaving Toronto in free agency, Bennett could be a valuable and immediate replacement in the middle of the ice for the Leafs.
Toronto's playoffs woes have been well documented, and Bennett is a rare player who seems to rise to the occasion during the postseason. While he doesn't stuff the stat sheet during the regular season, he's been a key piece in two consecutive Stanley Cup titles, something the Maple Leafs have been chasing since 1967.
Bennett isn't particularly popular among Maple Leafs fans after his run-in with Anthony Stolarz during the playoffs, but their opinion could change if he's able to elevate the team.
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins could be looking to make a splash this offseason after a rough campaign in 2024–25 that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017. With a need in the center of the ice, Bennett could be their best option to pursue.
Bennett is right in his prime at 29 years old, but he'd provide Boston with some additional physicality on the offensive end, as well as another experienced goal scoring threat. The 11-year veteran has scored 20 or more goals in three of the last four years, and his 25 goals last season would have ranked third on the Bruins behind only David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie.
Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas figures to be aggressive this offseason and have been linked with some of the biggest free agents set to hit the market. The team is set on remaining competitive, having missed the playoffs just once in its eight-year existence, and Bennett, fresh off of back-to-back Cup titles, would help the Knights in their pursuit of another championship.
Bennett winding up in Vegas could require some other roster moves on the part of the Golden Knights. They have around $9 million to work with this summer, which could hinder their pursuit of Mitch Marner, but would likely keep them in play for Bennett. They could also try to offload Nicolas Roy and the $3 million he's owed this year and next in order to free up some cap space.