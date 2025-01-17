Senators Rookie's Mom Was So Emotional Watching Her Son Warm Up for NHL Debut
Ottawa Senators rookie Donovan Sebrango was with his team at the Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday as he prepared to make his NHL debut against the Washington Capitals.
Prior to puck drop, as is commonplace for any rookie making their first appearance in the league, Sebrango skated the ice by his lonesome for his rookie lap. His mother, Kim Sebrango, was going through all the emotions while her son warmed up on the ice.
Kim could be seen in the crowd cheering on Donovan while he skated around the rink. She was overjoyed for her son, whistling and clapping in support and hugging those sitting next to her.
Talk about a wholesome moment for a mother.
This isn't the first time Kim Sebrango's heartwarming reactions to watching her son play hockey have gone viral. A few years ago, when Sebrango scored his first goal at the World Juniors tournament, Kim gave an awesome interview in which she expressed her pride for her son. Now, she's seeing him realize his lifelong dream of playing in the NHL.
She posted a selfie of the two of them outside the arena before he went into the locker room to join his new teammates.
If the 23-year-old manages to get on the score sheet during his debut, you can bet your bottom dollar that his mother will be an emotional wreck in the stands.