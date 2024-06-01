Stars’ Pete DeBoer Had NSFW Message For Team Reporter After Game 5 Loss to Oilers
The Dallas Stars’ quest for the Stanley Cup lost some steam on Friday night after a gutting 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
The Stars’ disappointing performance at American Airlines Center drew plenty of questions for coach Pete DeBoer in the postgame conference, including one from The Dallas Morning News’ Tim Cowlishaw that elicited quite the heated response.
“As much as you’re praising the Oilers, did you not think it was kind of a lifeless second period for your team?” Cowlishaw asked. “After falling behind and just kind of putting no pressure on them at all…”
DeBoer voiced his irritation at the question and adamantly defended his team’s character.
“Listen, there’s always things you can do better,” DeBoer said. “You know, you can sit here and question our character if you want. You haven’t been around all year. I haven’t seen you here all year… So, you know what, I’m not gonna do it. You go ahead and write whatever the f--- you want.”
The Oilers were able to extend their lead in the second period of Game 5 thanks to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’s strike during a power play and defenseman Philip Broberg’s sniper shot four minutes later.
The Stars, lacking sustained offensive pressure early in the game, answered with a late consolation goal but ultimately ate their third loss of the series, a monumental setback in their bid for a second Stanley Cup.
Down 3-2 in the series and on the brink of elimination, the Stars will travel to Edmonton for Game 6 on Sunday.