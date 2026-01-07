Trevor Zegras Gave an All-Time Interview After Scoring Two Goals Against His Old Team
The Flyers picked up a big win Tuesday against the Ducks, and no one was enjoying the evening more than Trevor Zegras.
Formerly considered to be the face of Anaheim’s franchise, Zegras was traded to Philadelphia in the offseason after a few disappointing seasons for the Ducks. Tuesday night he got his revenge on the team that drafted him, scoring a pair of goals in the first period en route to a 5–2 win.
After his first goal, Zegras appeared overjoyed and he hit a celebration resembling someone hanging up the phone. When asked about that gesture after the game, Zegras suggested that was about the same length of phone call that he received when the Ducks told him he was being traded to the Flyers. It was an incredible interview from the 24-year-old, who appeared thrilled to get his comeuppance on a team that effectively gave up on him this past offseason.
“It was amazing... The boos were big but the cheers were even better,” Zegras said. “(It felt) f---in’ amazing. F---in’ amazing.”
When asked about his celebration, Zegras smiled and said, “I don’t know, I don’t know, but that’s about how quick the phone call was before. So, I thought it’d be good.”
Since leaving the Ducks, Zegras has rediscovered the form that had him so highly touted earlier in his career. He had just 32 points in 57 games last season and 47 points in his last two seasons (88 games) combined. This year, across 41 games with the Flyers, Zegras is averaging a point per game and is leading the team in goals (17) and is tied for the lead in assists (24).
It’s safe to say his two-goal performance against his old team was one of his personal highlights of the season, and he didn’t mince words when discussing how good it felt to get the last laugh.