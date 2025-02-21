Team USA's Jack Eichel Makes Clutch Play With His Skate After Losing Stick vs. Canada
Team USA's Jack Eichel made an unbelievable defensive play during a penalty kill in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final against Team Canada.
In the second period, moments after Team USA center Vincent Trocheck was sent to the penalty box for tripping, the Americans were on the penalty kill while clinging to a 2–1 lead. In an incredible sequence 9:33 into the period, Eichel blocked a shot from Team Canada's Cale Makar with his stick, which promptly shattered.
Then, stick-less and using only his skate, Eichel blocked another shot from the Canadians and redirected it to a teammate, who then cleared it out of the defensive zone.
Check out video of the amazing play(s).
Who needs a stick anyway? Canada went on to score to tie the game later in the period, but it didn't diminish Eichel's efforts.
Team USA and Team Canada take a 2–2 tie into the third period of the 4 Nations Face-Off Final.