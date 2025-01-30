Young Hurricanes Fan Offers to Empty His Piggy Bank to Help Re-Sign Mikko Rantanen
It hasn't taken long for Carolina Hurricanes fans to warm up to one of their team's newest acquisitions, superstar winger Mikko Rantanen.
Having landed the 28-year-old in a blockbuster trade with the Colorado Avalanche, Rantanen may potentially be just a rental for the Canes as they look to push for a Stanley Cup title. However, fans are hopeful the team will find a way to re-sign him in the offseason when he's due to hit free agency.
Those hoping Rantanen sticks around received a major boost from an unsuspecting source on Thursday. While signing gear for Carolina fans, one young supporter graciously offered to donate his entire piggy bank to the Rantanen fund.
"I'll give you all the money in my piggy bank if you stay," the young fan wholesomely declared to Rantanen.
Rantanen has played in just two games for the Hurricanes since arriving in the three-team trade with the Avs and Chicago Blackhawks. He's registered one point while averaging over 18 minutes of ice time per night. He'll be in the lineup again for Thursday's game against the Blackhawks.
Rantanen's exit from Colorado was largely due to the contract he was expected to receive in free agency. One of the best forwards in the NHL, it was reported the standout Fin was seeking a contract in the range of $14 million annually, similar to the deal Leon Draisaitl signed with the Edmonton Oilers. That would make him the highest-paid winger in the league.
With the backing of their young fan's piggy bank, re-signing Rantanen figures to be a top priority for the Hurricanes this offseason.