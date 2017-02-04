The closing ceremonies for the 2016 Olympics were less than six months ago and some of the venues used for sports have already been abandoned.

The Maracana Stadium, the site of the opening and closing ceremonies, hosted several soccer games and now features a dried up soccer pitch with thousands of seats missing. Television sets were also stolen from the venue.

[youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OXSx2jf6qw]

Inside Rio's Maracana today. Hundreds of seats ripped from stadium and dumped in a corner by vandals. pic.twitter.com/GsGQQjWCV3 — Stephen Wade (@StephenWadeAP) February 2, 2017

In a small corner today at the Maracana: the discarded Olympic rings under cover. pic.twitter.com/XkSP4GFr0q — Stephen Wade (@StephenWadeAP) February 2, 2017

On Saturday morning, Brazil's O Globo shared a video of the warm-up pool in Rio's Olympic Park, which has been left to rot.

Legacy. Rio Olympic Park has been left to rot. Here's the warm up pool. https://t.co/YW90A4sRo0#copadascopas pic.twitter.com/mbhUSBFoMe — Andrew Downie (@adowniebrazil) February 4, 2017

Power remains off at the Maracana as officials fight over who will pay a $1 million electricity bill.