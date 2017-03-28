Olympics

NBC to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics live in all time zones

NBC will broadcast the 2018 Winter Olympics live from PyeongChang, South Korea live in all time zones.

The 2018 Winter Olympics begin with the opening ceremony on February 9, 2018. The first primetime broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 8.

Mike Tirico will be the primetime host for the first Olympics without Bob Costas in NBC's lead role. Tirico was a daytime host for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio De Janeiro.

NBC averaged 25.4 million viewers during its primetime coverage from Rio, which was a 12% decline from the 2012 Olympics in London. Online streaming doubled from all previous games.

“Nothing brings America together for two weeks like the Olympics, and that communal experience will now be shared across the country at the same time, both on television and streaming online,” NBC Olympics production and programming president Jim Bell said in a statement. “That means social media won’t be ahead of the action in any time zone, and as a result, none of our viewers will have to wait for anything. This is exciting news for the audience, the advertisers, and our affiliates alike.”

Bell noted that there is a chance NBC could go live coast-to-coast for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter games in Beijing.

NBC owns the TV and digital rights through the 2032 Olympics.

