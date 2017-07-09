Olympics

IOC balks at helping Rio de Janeiro with $35-40 million Olympic debt

2:58 | Olympics
Rio 2016: The athletes gave it all, and the city what it could
icon
Associated Press
an hour ago

RIO DE JANEIRO – The IOC has balked at helping Rio Olympic organizers pay a debt estimated at $35-40 million.

The executive board of the International Olympic Committee, meeting Sunday in Lausanne, Switzerland, said it had already contributed a "record" $1.53 billion to last year's Olympics, and questioned giving more after meeting with organizing committee President Carlos Nuzman.

In a statement, the IOC said "more detailed information" was needed and said it "deferred any further consideration at this stage." It added that it "has closed all its obligations with the organizing committee."

Contractually, host cities and countries are obligated to pay Olympic debts.

In Rio's case, if governments step in to help pay creditors, it is sure to anger police, teachers, and other public employees who are getting paid late — caught up in Brazil's deepest recession in decades.

The IOC, trying to move on to future games including the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in seven months, said in addition to record help for Rio, there had been "an exceptional effort to significant cost savings and additional financial undertakings by all the Olympic stakeholders, which amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars."

The Rio Olympics opened just under a year ago and were plagued by organizational problems, spotty attendance, corruption scandals, and Brazil's worst recession in decades. At the last minute, organizers needed millions in a government bailout to hold the Paralympic Games.

Some infrastructure built for the Olympics has found uses — a subway line, a renovated port, and high-speed bus lines. But sporting venues are mostly vacant, a $20 million Olympic golf course is struggling to find players, and fewer than 10 percent of the apartments in the 3,600-unit Athletes Village are reported to have found buyers.

Last month, an AP analysis — supported by city, state and federal data — put the cost of the Olympics at $13.1 billion, a mix of public and private money. However, the exact figure is likely larger and may never be known.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters