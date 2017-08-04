The Los Angeles City Council is expected to approve an Olympic spending plan without seeing a budget or an independent assessment of the plan, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

City Council president Herb Wesson said he wants the vote to happen as soon as possible, so as to allow the city to agree to the host city contract.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti and the leaders of the city's bid announced a deal with the IOC to host the 2028 games after initially bidding for 2024. Per that agreement, the 2024 games will be in Paris. While details of the budget remain unknown—even to City Council members—the bid's chief executive told the times that inflation models could be applied to the 2024 proposal, which accounted for $5.3 billion in spending.

Because of the city's desire to get the deal in place—which is contingent upon the council approving the spending plan—as soon as possible, the committee will not see an independent analysis of the plan before the vote. An outside analysis will take place but the report will not be ready for months, according to the Times.

Approving the plan effectively locks tax payers into funding the Games, which will take place 11 years from now. The 2024 plan called for $250 million in taxpayer money, but it is unknown how much taxpayer money will be needed for 2028.

The City Administrative Officer and Office of the Chief Legislative Analyst released the following statement:

“The additional four years add uncertainty concerning future economic and political conditions. Although such uncertainty exists with the 2024 Olympic Games which will occur in seven years, the four-year extension increases those uncertainties.”