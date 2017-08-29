Olympics

Olympic Runner David Torrence Found Dead At Bottom Of Swimming Pool In Arizona

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Professional distance runner David Torrence was found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool at a condominium complex in Scottsdale, Arizona on Monday morning. He was 31 years old.

Authorities arrived at the complex at around 7:30 a.m, according to local reports. Firefighters removed his body from the pool and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not suspect any foul play but local medical examiners are investigating his death.

Torrence competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro for Peru, his mother's home country, in the 5,000 meters and set a national record of 13:23.20 in the first round. This year, he set the national record for the mile in 3:52.21.

Torrence was an accomplished runner at Cal-Berkley before winning the 2009 U.S. indoor championships 3,000 meter final. He signed a professional contract with Nike and went on to win multiple U.S. titles on the track and on the roads. In 2014, he set the American record in the indoor 1,000 meters by running 2:16.76. The record still stands. He was best known in his career as a hard-worker and someone who was never afraid to push the pace in races.

He switched his international allegiance from USA to Peru in 2016.

The track and field community mourned his loss on Twitter:

The HOKA Long Island Mile will be held in Melville, New York on September 6 and announced that it will rename its men's elite race in memory of Torrence. He had won the race in the past two years and was planning on defending his title for a third consecutive year.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters