Vladimir Putin: Russian Doping Allegations Are U.S. Attempt to Interfere With Election

Vladimir Putin says the Russian doping allegations are a U.S. attempt to interfere with their election.

By Associated Press
November 09, 2017

MOSCOW—President Vladimir Putin is suggesting that a recent flurry of Russian sports doping allegations could be an American attempt to interfere in next year’s Russian presidential election.

On Thursday, four Russian cross-country skiers were found guilty of doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. In all, six Russian skiers have been found guilty by an International Olympics Committee commission.

Putin noted that international sports organizations have a complex skein of “relationships and dependencies.” He says “and the controlling stake is in the United States,” where sponsors and television broadcasters are concentrated.

Putin says “in response to our alleged interference in their elections, they want to create problems during the election of the president of Russia.”

Putin has not announced whether he will run for another term in the March 18 election.

