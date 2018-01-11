BMX Olympic silver medalist Jelle van Gorkom is in a coma after a training accident Tuesday, the Royal Dutch Union announced.

He has broken ribs, a fracture in the face, a tear in the skull and damage to the liver, spleen and kidneys, according to the release.

It's the second coma for van Gorkom who suffered one before the 2012 Olympics, reports Cycling Weekly.

The accident occurred at the National Sports Centre Papendal in Arnhem.

The 27-year-old won the silver medal in the BMX event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2015 World Championships.