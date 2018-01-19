Michael Phelps Says He Contemplated Suicide After 2012 Olympics

Jeff Schear/Getty Images

After the 2012 Games in London, Phelps said he did not want to be alive anymore. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 19, 2018

Despite being the greatest Olympian of all-time and an American legend, 23-time gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps says he contemplated suicide shortly after the 2012 Games in London. 

Phelps, 32, made the comments earlier this week in a discussion with political strategist David Axelrod at the fourth annual conference of the Kennedy Forum, a mental health advocacy group. 

"Really, after every Olympics I think I fell into a major state of depression," Phelps said, per CNN. He said his lowest point came after the 2012 Olympics—in which he won four gold medals and two silvers—and that he spent multiple days in his room, barely eating or sleeping. 

"I didn't want to be in the sport anymore," he said. "I didn't want to be alive." He would later say, when asked about his darkest moments,  "You do contemplate suicide."

Phelps said his condition improved when he started to talk about his feelings. His Michael Phelps foundation now offers stress management programs and says his ability to help those struggling has been "way more powerful" than any of his athletic achievements. 

"Those moments and those feelings and those emotions for me are light years better than winning the Olympic gold medal," he said.
"I am extremely thankful that I did not take my life."

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters