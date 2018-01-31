Snow Volleyball Exhibition Set for 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

By Associated Press
January 31, 2018

A snow volleyball exhibition is planned for PyeongChang to help the sport’s international governing body make the case for it to be added to the Olympics.

If successful, volleyball would be the first sport to be on the program at both the Winter and Summer Games.

Snow volleyball is similar to the beach discipline, with two-person teams.

With many of the tournaments hosted by ski resorts as a diversion for their guests, it also borrows the party atmosphere of the sandy side of the sport.

But those who have played it say the cold and snow are new challenges that make it a very different sport.

The exhibition on Feb. 14 at the Austria House will include Olympic medalists from the beach and indoor disciplines, as well as South Korean players.

There are already 17 European countries hosting national snow volleyball championships and a tour that will culminate in an inaugural European championship in Austria in March.

