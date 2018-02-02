Father of Abuse Victims Charges Larry Nassar in Courtroom

Father rushes toward Larry Nassar in courtroom after daughters give victim impact statements

By Scooby Axson
February 02, 2018

A father of three women who accused Larry Nassar of sexual abuse ran towards Nassar during Friday's court proceedings in an attempt to attack him.

The man was identified as Randall Margraves, whose three daughters were sexually assaulted by Nassar.

Two of Margraves daughters, Lauren and Madison Rae, had just completed their victim impact statements at the time of the incident.

Margraves rushed at Nassar while he was sitting at the defense table.

Margraves was quickly subdued by Nassar’s attorney Matthew Newburg, Eaton County deputies and Michigan State police officers. He was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

Nassar and the attorneys were then escorted of the courtroom

“Give me one minute with that bastard,” Margraves said after he was tackled by authorities. "I want that son of a bitch."

Before rushing Nassar, Margraves asked Judge Janice Cunningham if he could have five minutes alone with Nassar. Cunningham declined that request and a minute later Margraves took off towards Nassar.

Nassar, 54, faces another long prison sentence after pleading guilty to three sexual assaults in Eaton County.

He has already been sentenced to 60 years on federal child-pornography charges and up to 175 years on state charges of sexual assault.

