U.S. Homeland Security investigators and other law enforcement agencies searched the residence of a former U.S. Olympic Team swimming coach after allegations that he took nude photos of a teen swimmer, reports SeattlePI.

Sean Hutchison, 46, is accused of sexual abuse and taking explicit photos of Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors when she was 17.

Kukors, now 28, was a member of the 2012 Olympic Team, who placed fifth in the 200-meter individual medley at the London Games.

Authorities served a search warrant of Hutchison's Seattle home on Wednesday and in the process recovered electronic devices that may have evidence showing Hutchison sexually exploited swimmers.

Hutchison has not been arrested or charged in the case as Homeland Security started an investigation into Hutchison late last month.

"I never thought I would share my story because, in so many ways, just surviving was enough,” Kukors said in a statement. “I was able to leave a horrible monster and build a life I could have never imagined for myself.

“But in time, I’ve realized that stories like my own are too important to go unwritten. Not for the sake of you knowing my story, but for the little girls and boys whose lives and future hangs in the grasp of a horribly powerful and manipulative person. That they may not have to go through the same pain, trauma, horror, and abuse. That their parents, mentors, and guardians are better able to spot the signs of grooming and realize it’s tragic consequences before it’s too late.”

According to court documents obtained by SeattlePI, Kukors says that Hutchison groomed her for sex as a young teenage, and also telling investigators that Hutchison sexually assaulted her on trips and during training.

Hutchison, who left the U.S. Olympic team in 2010, is listed as the CEO of King Aquatic Club, a sports club in Seattleember sports club.