Norway's Marit Bjorgen became the most decorated female winter Olympian on Saturday when she won her 11th career medal in PyeongChang.

At her fifth Olympics, Bjorgen, 37, took silver in the 15km cross-country event, her first race of the Games.

The medal brings her one behind fellow Norweigan Bjoern Daehlie for the record of most medals for a cross-country skier, and she's now just two medals behind Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, whose 13 are the most ever for a Winter Olympian. Of her 11 medals, six are gold.

Bjorgen will have a chance to add to her record total on Tuesday when she competes in the 10 km event.

Charlotte Kalla of Sweden won the 15km event.