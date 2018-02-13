Women's Slalom Postponed Due to Strong Winds at PyeongChang Games

Mikaela Shiffrin's will now make her PyeongChang debut Friday.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 13, 2018

The women's slalom event at the 2018 Olympic Games was postponed Wednesday because of dangerous winds. 

The event was rescheduled for Friday. 

The delay, which was announced Wednesday afternoon in PyeongChang, followed the postponement of the men's downhill skiing final over the weekend and the giant slalom on Monday. The downhill skiing event was rescheduled for Thursday. The giant slalom will also now be Friday so the events will be back to back.

Mikaela Shiffrin was supposed to make her debut at the 2018 Games in the giant slalom, but then would have made it in the women's slalom with the delay. 

Shiffrin won the slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Games. She came in fifth in the giant slalom. 

