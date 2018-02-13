Shaun White won his third Olympic gold medal in the halfpipe Wednesday, earning Team USA's 100th gold medal in the Winter Olympics in the process.

White has long been the face of U.S. snowboarding ever since his days as the "Flying Tomato."

His long hair might be gone, but his utter dominance on the board is not.

Here's how celebs and the rest of Twitter reacted to his win.

SHAUN WHITE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 don't know if I've ever been that on edge watching a gold medal run 😳💥 — Kelley O'Hara (@kohara19) February 14, 2018

Shaun white the snowboarding 🐐 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 14, 2018

Me watching Shaun White take the gold!!!! Hell yeyuhhhhhh 🙌🏼🤘🏼 #Murica pic.twitter.com/QIpwJNi8Rl — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) February 14, 2018

Shaun White making ginger nation proud. And the week better. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) February 14, 2018

Shaun White, greatest snowboarder of all time, just won what might be his last Olympic gold after not winning a medal last time. Should we interview him?

No! Cut to skating! Cut to skating right now! -NBC execs — Jon Acuff (@JonAcuff) February 14, 2018

911: Attention all cars 🚓. Caller reports "Flying Tomato". Wearing white and GOLD on a Burton board - stealing the show @USOlympic village in #pyeongchangOlympics2018

"Disregard, it's just @shaunwhite doin his THANG!" pic.twitter.com/gk4eEdyoNo — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 14, 2018

Shaun White's gold medal should sooth the worries of Mets fans who think Jacob deGrom won't be as good with short hair. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 14, 2018

Here's to the GOAT.