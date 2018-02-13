See how celebs and the rest of Twitter reacted to Shaun White's gold medal win.
Shaun White won his third Olympic gold medal in the halfpipe Wednesday, earning Team USA's 100th gold medal in the Winter Olympics in the process.
White has long been the face of U.S. snowboarding ever since his days as the "Flying Tomato."
His long hair might be gone, but his utter dominance on the board is not.
Here's how celebs and the rest of Twitter reacted to his win.
Shaun White!!!! #USA— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 14, 2018
SHAUN WHITE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 don't know if I've ever been that on edge watching a gold medal run 😳💥— Kelley O'Hara (@kohara19) February 14, 2018
Shaun white the snowboarding 🐐— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 14, 2018
Me watching Shaun White take the gold!!!! Hell yeyuhhhhhh 🙌🏼🤘🏼 #Murica pic.twitter.com/QIpwJNi8Rl— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) February 14, 2018
Shaun White making ginger nation proud. And the week better.— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) February 14, 2018
2006, 2010, and 2018. Shaun White.🥇🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AedyKr0fZA— Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) February 14, 2018
Shaun White, greatest snowboarder of all time, just won what might be his last Olympic gold after not winning a medal last time. Should we interview him?— Jon Acuff (@JonAcuff) February 14, 2018
No! Cut to skating! Cut to skating right now! -NBC execs
911: Attention all cars 🚓. Caller reports "Flying Tomato". Wearing white and GOLD on a Burton board - stealing the show @USOlympic village in #pyeongchangOlympics2018— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 14, 2018
"Disregard, it's just @shaunwhite doin his THANG!" pic.twitter.com/gk4eEdyoNo
Shaun White's gold medal should sooth the worries of Mets fans who think Jacob deGrom won't be as good with short hair.— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 14, 2018
Shaun White. Gold Medal Run. Titanic Music. You’re Welcome. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/Gcwv32maZR— Connor (@McCartyConnor) February 14, 2018
Red, White, and Blue. American legends. pic.twitter.com/XciMR0zP5K— Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) February 14, 2018
Here's to the GOAT.