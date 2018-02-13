Twitter Goes Wild After Shaun White Wins Third Olympic Gold Halfpipe Medal

See how celebs and the rest of Twitter reacted to Shaun White's gold medal win. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 13, 2018

Shaun White won his third Olympic gold medal in the halfpipe Wednesday, earning Team USA's 100th gold medal in the Winter Olympics in the process. 

White has long been the face of U.S. snowboarding ever since his days as the "Flying Tomato."

His long hair might be gone, but his utter dominance on the board is not. 

Here's how celebs and the rest of Twitter reacted to his win.

Here's to the GOAT. 

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now