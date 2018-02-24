Ester Ledecka First Woman to Wins 2 Golds in 2 Different Sports in Single Winter Games

Ester Ledecka won gold medals in snowboarding's parallel giant slalom and Alpine super-G.

By Associated Press
February 24, 2018

Ester Ledecka has won the second leg of an unheard-of Olympic double, taking the gold medal in snowboarding's parallel giant slalom to go with her surprise skiing victory in the Alpine super-G earlier in the games.

The Czech star is the first to win gold medals in both sports. She is top-ranked on the snowboarding circuit but never a threat until now in skiing.

She outraced Selina Joerg of Germany to the line in the final and won by .46 seconds, a much more comfortable margin than the .01-second edge in the super-G race that left her staring at the clock in shock.

This time, it was no surprise. Ledecka crossed the line and simply pumped her fist, then offered a long congratulatory hug to Joerg.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now