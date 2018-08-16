Two more members of USA Gymnastics say they were assaulted by convicted sex abuser and former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

Olympic gold medalists Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian detailed the abuse in an appearance with "CBS This Morning."

"It was almost like a family member," Kocian said of Nassar. "And he would on international trips, he would bring us food. Or he would just kind of be the person that would always ask, 'How are you doing?' Because the culture that was at the Karolyi Ranch was a culture of fear, a culture of silence. And that's what led him to be able to abuse us."

Ross competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was a member of the famous "Fierce Five" that won a team gold medal. Every member of "Fierce Five," which includes Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Jordyn Wieber, have said they were abused by Nassar.

Nassar, who is also a former Michigan State doctor, was sentenced up to 175 years on Michigan state charges of sexual assault, to go along with a sentence of 40 to 125 years in prison on three counts of sexual assault. He also received a 60–year sentence on federal child-pornography charges.

"USA Gymnastics support is unwavering for Kyla, Madison and all athletes who courageously came forward to share their experiences. Their powerful voices and stories will continue to be a basis for our future decisions," USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

UCLA gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field was also on "CBS This Morning" and said that "unfathomable" abuse came as a result of a "culture of fear."

Even though USA Gymnastics released a statement, Ross says that she hasn't heard anything personally from the organization.

"And it's been saddening to know that a lot of gymnasts have gone through this event and they have not reached out and seen how we're doing as people, not as just athletes, but as individuals who grew up in this sport," Ross said.

Ross and Kocian have filed civil lawsuits against Michigan State, which has agreed to pay out $500 million in settlements Nassar abuse victims. Both add that lawsuits are planned against the United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics.