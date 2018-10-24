Michigan assistant women's gymnastics coach Scott Vetere has resigned after he was arrested for an indecent and obscene act in public with a female gymnast, reports Detroit Free Press' David Jesse.

The 39-year-old coach was arrested in the parking lot of an Ann Arbor apartment complex on Oct. 8 after officers witnessed him performing a sexual act in a car with an 18-year-old gymnast. The woman was also arrested and charged with committing an indecent or obscene act in public, according to the Free Press.

"Mr. Vetere was immediately suspended the day we learned about the incident (Oct. 10)," U-M athletic department spokesman Kurt Svoboda told the Free Press in an email. "He resigned from his position Oct. 15 during the disciplinary review process."

According to the Free Press, the conduct is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine. The University of Michigan has a policy that bans coaches from having romantic relationships with athletes.

Vetere was a gymnast at Michigan and graduated in 2003. He was a 10-time All-American and a member of the 1999 national championship team.