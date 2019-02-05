Lindsey Vonn Unable to Finish Super-G At Worlds After Crash, Mikaela Shiffrin Wins

This week's world championships are set to be Vonn's last competition before retirement.

By Associated Press
February 05, 2019

ARE, Sweden (AP) — The celebratory smile on Mikaela Shiffrin’s face quickly turned to a look of serious concern for American teammate Lindsey Vonn.

Seconds after Shiffrin completed her winning run in the super-G at the skiing world championships Tuesday, Vonn was involved in a nasty crash.

Vonn straddled a gate mid-air and went careening into the safety nets.

Fortunately, Vonn was able to get up and ski down the hill after being tended to by medical personnel.

“Everybody, cross your fingers or hold your thumbs. That didn’t look like a nice crash,” Shiffrin said when interviewed over the public address system. “She went really hard into the fence. Hopefully she is OK.”

Vonn, the all-time leader in women’s World Cup wins, announced last week that she will retire after racing the super-G and downhill at the worlds as she battles persistent pain in both of her knees.

For Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic champion who is not too far behind Vonn on the all-time wins list, it marked her first major championship medal in a speed event.

Shiffrin has been unbeatable in super-G all season, winning all three World Cup super-Gs she entered and leading the discipline standings.

Still, this victory wasn’t without its complications: Shiffrin veered off line on the lower section of the course, flailed her arms mid-air to slow down and narrowly cleared the next gate, clipping it with her side.

She finished 0.02 seconds ahead of Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia of Italy. Corinne Suter of Switzerland was third, 0.05 behind, on a course that was shortened because of strong winds.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message