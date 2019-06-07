Auburn Gymnast Walks Down Wedding Aisle Two Months After Dislocating Knees

Samantha Cerio dislocated both knees and tore ligaments in both legs during a competition in April.

By Associated Press
June 07, 2019

FAIRHOPE, Ala. — A gymnast who suffered a severe leg injury accomplished her goal of walking down the aisle at her wedding.

The Advocate reports Auburn University graduate Samantha Cerio shared photos on Instagram Monday of the ceremony in Fairhope.

The gymnast dislocated both knees and tore ligaments in both legs during a competition in April. After having surgery, she said she wanted to recover enough in time to walk down the aisle at the ceremony.

Cerio used crutches to cross the stage at her graduation in May. She earned a degree in aerospace engineering.

Cerio walked down the aisle free of crutches to marry fiancé Trey Wood.

