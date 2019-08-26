Olympic Champion David Rudisha Survives Head-On Car Accident in Kenya

Rudisha escaped unhurt after his car collided with a bus on a highway in his native country.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 26, 2019

Two-time Olympic champion and 800-meter world record holder David Rudisha avoided serious injury after his car collided with a bus near Keroka in his native Kenya on Saturday, the 800-meter world record holder said on Monday.

According to the BBC, the collision took place when Rudisha was traveling home to Kilgoris in western Kenya. The 30-year-old lost control of his SUV after a tire burst and crashed head-on with a bus on a highway.

"Thanking the Almighty God for the gift of life," Rudisha tweeted on Monday. "Saturday night around 1030Hrs I survived a tragic road accident at Keroka on my way home to Kilgoris after a head on collision with a bus plying Kisii Nairobi Route. I am fine with no injuries! Thank you for your prayers."

Keroka police chief Walter Abondo told the BBC that Rudisha "was rushed to the Keroka Sub County Hospital where the doctors revealed that the athlete had not suffered any fractures, and he has been allowed to go home and rest."

Rudisha won Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016 and became the first and only person to ever run under 1:41 for the 800 meters with his 1:40.91 world record in London. He also holds the three fastest times ever run in the event and won world championships in 2011 and 2015.

Prior to the car crash, Rudisha decided not to compete in the upcoming world championships as he recovers from quad and back injuries. He last competed on July 4, 2017.

Rudisha and his management team say he is still aiming to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

