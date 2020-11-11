International Olympic Committee Plans to Move Forward With Tokyo Olympics in 2021

The International Olympic Committee plans to move forward with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021.

The IOC Executive Board and the IOC Athletes' Commission held a joint meeting remotely to discuss the importance of the athletes in the IOC's decision for the Olympic Games.

"Athletes are part of every decision the IOC is taking by being represented in every commission," IOC President Thomas Bach said."Our clear commitment is to make the participation at the Olympic Games possible for all 206 NOCs and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team."

According to Bach, the IOC plans to start the Olympic Games in 2021 on July 23.

In addition, with the NBA's board of governors voting Tuesday to approve an amended agreement to the collective bargaining agreement that allows for a 72-game season, the IOC felt confident in NBA owners and players wanting to participate in next year's Olympic Games.

"We received the very good news that the owners of the NBA teams have agreed with the players association on an early and shortened NBA season," Bach said. "This will allow the best basketball players of the world to play at the Olympic Games.

"Participating at the Olympic Games is what the NBA players want, what the Olympic Movement wants and what the qualified NOCs want very much. It is excellent news and shows the excellent cooperation between the IOC, NBA and FIBA."

Bach is scheduled to travel to Tokyo next week from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18. The IOC-IPC Project Review will take place between Nov. 16 and Nov. 18 as well.

The virtual meeting also acknowledged the continued progress being made for developing the Olympic Games fit for a post-corona world.